Light gets emotional Bexhill United farewell

Ryan Light thanked Bexhill United for giving him a day to remember as he managed the team at The Polegrove for the final time.

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

The Pirates fans and Light’s players said an emotional farewell to the club’s manager of seven years – and team gave him the perfect home ending with a solid 2-1 win against Horsham YMCA.

YM took the lead shortly after half-time and were threatening to ruin the party.

But a strong response from the home side saw Evan Archibald hit a double to bring the curtain down on Light’s long reign at The Polegrove with a win.Light said: “It was a day I’ll never forget.

Bexhill United's players and backroom team give Ryan Light a big Polegrove send-off | Picture: Joe KnightBexhill United's players and backroom team give Ryan Light a big Polegrove send-off | Picture: Joe Knight
Bexhill United's players and backroom team give Ryan Light a big Polegrove send-off | Picture: Joe Knight

"The reception from the home supporters before and after the game was incredible and I can’t thank them enough for that.

"To finish on a win at The Polegrove was the icing on the cake.”

As we reported last week, Bexhill have known all season Light and No2 John Masters would be stepping down and have plans in place to replace them.

In midweek, Bexhill made the short trip to face Little Common in a rearranged SCFL premier fixture.

An entertaining derby fished 0-0 and Light said: “I thought we were excellent, particularly in the second half. If we’d scored we’d be labelling the performance as one of our best of the season.

"We head to Crowborough for the final game with a top six place still achievable and a win would equal the club record we set last season for the most league wins in any season.”

