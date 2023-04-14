Light years ahead? Bexhill United reflect on huge progess as bosses depart

Manager Ryan Light and assistant John Masters are stepping down after a seven-year stint that has taken the Polegrove outfit to new heights.

It is not a surprise to club bosses – they knew the pair would leave at the end of this season and already have a new manager lined up.

Bexhill chairman Graham Cox said: “Following 7 glorious years in charge at Bexhill United Football Club, First Team manager Ryan Light and Assistant Manager John Masters will sadly be stepping down at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ryan Light, on the right, with John Masters - showing how much fun they have had at The Polegrove - but now they're standing down | Picture: Joe Knight

"Since his appointment in May 2016 Ryan has given the club stability and continuous improvement on the pitch right through the senior football set-up, giving many opportunities to the club’s u18s and u23 players to progress and play senior football.

“Promotion to the SCFL Premier Division was nothing more than a dream for the club when Light arrived at the Polegrove until the 2020/21 season when this dream was achieved and step five football would be played at the Polegrove for the first time in 26 years.

“Upon promotion to the Premier Division Ryan Light’s men flourished and ended 2021/22 unbeaten at home all season and securing a top 4 finish, which was the club’s highest league position for 54 years.

“Due to the consistent on-field success we have built a passionate fan base and now enjoy brilliant support both home and away. During Lights tenure we have seen some record attendances at The Polegrove with over 400 supporters packing out the ground on multiple occasions to see Lights team play.

"Ryan arrived from Hastings United in 2016 and has worked tirelessly to enhance the club’s on-field reputation, with some excellent signings and an attacking brand of football.

“We’ve enjoyed so many magical nights under the lights at The Polegrove over the last few seasons and to go an astonishing three years without losing a home game in the SCFL is something as a club we are all very proud of.

"During this time it felt like every home game was a big event for the town. “Build it and they will come” were Ryan’s words to me in the early days, how true this was!

“All at the club would like to say a huge thank you and have been honoured to have worked with Ryan and John, while we are sad to see them go, we wish them both well in their future endeavours.

Further statements will be made shortly regarding our succession plan but please rest assured that the stability, continuity and player pathways will be at the forefront of our decision making.”

Light said: “It is with a heavy heart that after seven years in charge at Bexhill United, I will be stepping down as first team manager at the end of the season. With the club now playing at the highest level it can due to the ground grading requirements, I feel now is the right time to let somebody else take the reins.

“Myself and John Masters notified the chairman at the end of last season that this would be our last year in charge at The Polegrove. We felt we had taken the club as far as we could with the current facilities and we wanted to give them as much time as possible to plan and prepare for our departure.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank the chairman Graham Cox for his unwavering support over the years, along with every player who has represented Bexhill United during my time in charge.

“It’s been a privilege to manage such a special football club, and to watch the club’s reputation and support base grow as we rose up through the Southern Combination Football League Division One and Premier Division tables, breaking just about every club record along the way.