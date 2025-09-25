'Like Zebedee' - Scott Lindsey makes demand of his Crawley Town players ahead of Barrow clash

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has told his players must ‘give the fans something’ to create an atmosphere at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Reds host Barrow looking to bounce back from the heavy 4-0 defeat at Notts County on Saturday. The Bluebirds are just one point and two places above Reds in the League Two table.

And with the distance they have to travel there is unlikely to be a massive away so support, so it will be up to home fans to make it a great atmosphere on Saturday. Lindsey agrees with that but said: “We've got to give the fans something. We've got to start the game really well. We've got to bounce out the tunnel like Zebedee and ready to go. I want the fans to feel that we're present. I think that we were probably not that on Saturday. We want to be that this Saturday.

“I want to give the fans something to sing about so they create the atmosphere. That's why it's so hard to come here and play against Crawley, because of the fans and because of the tight-knit ground and the atmosphere that's created in the stadium.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is looking for the Reds fans to cerate the atmosphere at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“But that can only be created by us playing well on the pitch.”

It’s no secret Lindsey loves playing at home in front of the fans he loves and he is glad be at the Broadfield Stadium after last week’s defeat. “It’s a game that we're looking forward to because we're at home,” he said. “We obviously had a long journey on Saturday with a negative result, a negative feeling coming away from Nottingham. So we're glad that we're at home, which is always a good thing.

"We like playing here. We feel that it's a tough place to come for any opposition, certainly one that's travelling the distance that our opposition is on Saturday. It's a game in which it's another challenge for us, but one that we're looking forward to and one that we feel that if we get everything right, we get what we need from the game, which is three points.”

But he knows it won’t be easy against a stubborn Barrow side. He said: “Defensively, they’re really, really strong. Almost to the point where you look at it and you think, right, we've got to be very inventive on the pitch.

“We've got to think of different ways of winning this game. It may become frustrating at times when they block in a real deep 5-4-1 block and you can't see any spaces or gaps. They nullify spaces really well.

“We're going to have to be very, very clean on the counter-attack to get through them before they get into their defensive block.

“Or we're going to have to be very, very good at shifting the ball from left to right, right to left and trying to find spaces by moving it quickly and being inventive and try and try and find different ways of scoring because they're very stingy at the back.”