Lincoln City XI held by Eastbourne Borough - the match in 18 pictures

The home side looked far from second best, creating chances a-plenty and claiming a deserved equaliser in the final ten minutes. But on 33 minutes, from a wide right free-kick, Lincoln City took the lead – with a sweet finish from Kendall. In front of a crowd of 498, the equaliser arrived on 83 minutes, from talented Under-18 striker Haydn Beaconsfield. Get more on the Lincoln game, Borough's win over East Grinstead and Danny Bloor's thoughts on his squad ahead of the National South opener at Oxford City in Friday's Eastbourne Herald.