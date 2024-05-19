Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly both got on the scoresheet to help Crawley Town get promotion into League One after a nine-year absence – and Scott Lindsey was full of praise for the two heroes.

Lindsey said: “Im really pleased for Danilo, he’s a top lad, the nicest bloke you'll meet in football, I actually love him. He works his socks off, he wants to do extras every day, you can see why he has scored the goals he scored. I’m really pleased for him.”

Orsi, who was limited for chances last season while at Grimsby, only managed to score five goals in his previous two seasons before Crawley, and Lindsey has spoken of the reason behind his improved tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “First thing is he’s played a lot of football for us so he has been given a lot of opportunity to score.

Scorers Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy | Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

“Before we signed him we looked at his data and it was through the roof in terms of xG and touches in the box. A lot of managers wouldn’t probably go anywhere near a striker whos only scored 5 goals in 2 seasons, a lot of people would swerve that but we looked deeper and felt that there’s definitely something we could work on and polish up. We've worked extremely hard on the training ground.

“He is the one who has gone out and done it, we've just given him tips as coaches but he’s the one who’s done it and put the ball in the net. He was always capable of doing that and we spent time doing that and hes done it and it worked.”

Liam Kelly added a crucial second goal in the 86th minute to guarantee Crawley’s win and allow the fans to begin their celebrations. Lindsey spoke about his all round performance and said: “Liam’s such a good player, and he understands what the team needs in moments of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows when it needs to slow down, knows when to speed up he knows when he needs to go a little advanced, he understands it, he’s like a coach out there for me.”

Kelly signed from relegated Rochdale last season but Lindsey was adamant the Irishman was needed at the club.

He said: “He’s an unbelievable footballer, he got relegated out of this division with Rochdale last season. Maybe there wouldn't be very many managers who would have signed him because of that but I knew Liam from before – he came to Swindon and did a pre-season with us when I was assistant manager there and I always thought what a good player this kid was.

"As soon as he became available, I snapped him up straight away because I know what hes capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad