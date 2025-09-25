Lionel Messi did it but who else? Newhaven goal ace Lee Robinson celebrates the big 500

On the face of it, there was nothing particularly special about Lee Robinson’s late equaliser for Newhaven against Peacehaven in the RUR Cup last Tuesday – especially given the fact that Peacehaven went on to win the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

But the goal was a hugely significant moment for the striker himself, as it marked 36-year-old Robinson’s 500th competitive goal for the club.

Currently in his 17th season with the Dockers, Robinson’s achievement is practically unheard of at any level of the game (Lionel Messi aside), and is a feat that is surely unlikely to be matched any time soon.

“Myself and the club are very lucky to have come across a player like Robbo,” says Sean Breach, who has managed the striker for a majority of his career with the club.

Lee Robinson is presented with a 500 shirt to mark his 500 goals for Newhaven FC | Picture: Paul Trunfull

“He has shown incredible loyalty to Newhaven Football Club over the years. The ability required to play for 17 years and score the number of goals that he has is just utterly ridiculous… and he’s still going strong.”

Breach’s sentiments are closely echoed by club chairman Martin Garry: “Lee is an inspiration to all young strikers, with his dedication, energy and fitness. To my knowledge, 500 goals for one club has never been achieved before at non-league level and is an achievement that Lee should be hugely proud of.”

While the striker can’t actually remember his first-goal for the Dockers (although he thinks it may have come in a 6-1 defeat!) he has plenty of fond memories to look back on.

A hat-trick away to Lewes in the FA Cup to force a replay back in 2017 (Newhaven had been 3-0 down at half-time) is one that particularly sticks in mind, as is another treble, this time against Chichester City in the final of the 2015-16 RUR Cup. On that occasion, his goals helped Newhaven to a 4-2 win to secure the club’s first senior trophy since 1994.

Lee Robinson in familar pose - about to score a Dockers goal | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Since notching his 500th goal, Robinson has been showered with praise from across Sussex and beyond, with many who know him not only keen to highlight the unique nature of the feat, but also the humble personality of the man himself.

This is something else Breach is keen to address. “Not only is he an exceptional player, he’s also an absolute dream to manage. I’m so pleased he’s getting the accolades he deserves.”

Prior to last Saturday’s FA Vase match at home to Faversham Strike Force, Robinson was awarded with a framed shirt featuring his name and the number 500 on the back.

Post game, the celebrations continued, with a special video tribute to Robinson, which included words and memories from many of the striker’s current and former teammates, alongside long-term opponents, Docker’s fans and family members. There was also a Q&A session held with the man himself.

Unfortunately, events on the pitch couldn’t match those off it, as the Dockers went down 3-1 to exit the Vase, with Robinson not able to add to his tally. Instead, Leo Charman got his name on the scoresheet for the first time.

Regardless, all being well there will be many more opportunities for Robbo to add a few more goals to his astonishing total over the coming months, with the striker appearing to be far from finished just yet.

As Martin Garry says: “All I can say to Lee is massive congratulations and keep it going. You have many years left in you!”