Lionesses' Euro win legacy is down to YOU, says Lewes FC chief

Maggie writes: Even if you dislike the beautiful game, you’ve probably been moved in the last few weeks. I was lucky to be at the final game at Wembley and can promise that decibel levels and fervour were even higher than you imagine.

The crowd was football at its most representative; a glorious sea of young, old, male, female, black, brown and white, dancing proud in national shirts, caps, bucket hats and headscarves, draped in rainbow flags and smeared in face paint. Out of tune, yes, but into the game.

I’ve often heard people sneer over the concept of “family atmosphere” at football games. Code for “less meaningful”. But this month has seen full, robust, bellow-at-the-top-of-your-lungs family atmosphere. The noise, the passion, the emotional investment, the singing and the fear of England throwing it all away were all present – just without any toxicity or fear you might knock the wrong person or have to deal with an inappropriate look or comment.

The Lionesses lift the European Championship | Picture: Getty

But welcome to the beautiful, inclusive environment that a lot of women’s football has brewed under the radar over many decades. A space for people to be their raw selves without fear of judgement, whether player or fan.

I’ve been asked a few times about the legacy of the Euros. Clubs like ours at Lewes and hopefully new sponsors, and the FA and County FAs will of course work to follow this through and feed our ambitions to provide the best possible playing environments and increase access to as many new players and fans as possible.

But the legacy really resides with you. So what will be your legacy? What can you do? You may be able to encourage your workplace to sponsor a local grassroots club. You wouldn’t believe just how far a few hundred pounds can stretch when you’re used to barely anything. If you have a bit more time, grassroots and local clubs are always in need of volunteers.

Clubs need coaches to run sessions. They also need people who are good with social media, or can do a bit of admin or finances to help with the thankless hidden nuts and bolts behind the scenes.

Lewes FC would love to see more fans come and meet their women's team, who play in the second tier of English football - the Women's Championship | Picture: James Boyes

We’re looking for fan engagement volunteers to maintain the positive energy! But the biggest and best thing you can do is get to a game. Obviously, I want you to come to Lewes FC and enjoy great football, our band, local pies, loaded fries and local beers and kombuchas. I want you to join us on the journey of yet another challenging season in the second tier, starting with Southampton at home on August 28.

But if not us, then check out Brighton in the top tier or Crawley Wasps in the third tier or check out Chichester or Worthing, Hastings or Eastbourne, or whoever else is on your doorstep. All of us, I promise, are excellent value.

Why come? Because that buzz you felt on Sunday is replicable week in week out when you know a little about a team and the story of their season! Players feed off your presence and are happy to chat and take selfies and do autographs post-match. Connect with your kids on which player they admire and why (and then get to meet them).