Lionesses hold Lewes: Rooks waiting for first win

In a game of few clear opportunities, the visitors edged a competitive opening quarter of an hour and linked up smartly through Atlanta Primus and Jamie-Lee Napier.

But it was Lewes who had the best chance of the early exchanges with a dangerous eighth-minute corner kick which was confidently collected by Jessica Yanez.

The London City keeper proved to be the game’s most prominent actor thereafter, calmly claiming a Lewes free kick minutes later before once again latching onto a threatening set piece from Scott Booth’s side.

Lewes were held at the Pan by London City Lionesses | Picture: James Boyes

Lionesses’ defender Lois Joel hit back with a header just before the break but it was the turn of Lewes stopper Sophie Whitehouse to make her mark with a fingertips save.

The away side continued their march on the Lewes goal after the interval and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute when Primus fired in a shot from just outside the area which glanced off The Rooks’ crossbar.

Napier then threatened to find the breakthrough just after the hour with a trademark mazy run and strike which Whitehouse reacted smartly to avert.