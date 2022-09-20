Lionesses hold Lewes: Rooks waiting for first win
Lewes’ wait for a maiden win of the new Barclays Women’s Championship season goes on as they were held to a 0-0 draw against London City Lionesses at the Dripping Pan.
In a game of few clear opportunities, the visitors edged a competitive opening quarter of an hour and linked up smartly through Atlanta Primus and Jamie-Lee Napier.
But it was Lewes who had the best chance of the early exchanges with a dangerous eighth-minute corner kick which was confidently collected by Jessica Yanez.
The London City keeper proved to be the game’s most prominent actor thereafter, calmly claiming a Lewes free kick minutes later before once again latching onto a threatening set piece from Scott Booth’s side.
Most Popular
Lionesses’ defender Lois Joel hit back with a header just before the break but it was the turn of Lewes stopper Sophie Whitehouse to make her mark with a fingertips save.
The away side continued their march on the Lewes goal after the interval and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute when Primus fired in a shot from just outside the area which glanced off The Rooks’ crossbar.
Napier then threatened to find the breakthrough just after the hour with a trademark mazy run and strike which Whitehouse reacted smartly to avert.
The Lionesses were reduced to 10 in the closing stages when Lily Agg was dismissed for her second booking but, despite their numerical advantage, Lewes were unable to find a late winner to secure the points.To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visit https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all