It’s been a week to forget for Bexhill United and Little Common – with both suffering defeats in the Southern Combination premier division and being knocked out of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Last Saturday Little Common lost 4-1 at home to Pagham, with only a Lewis Parsons goal to show for their efforts.

Russell Eldridge’s team slipped to ninth in the table as a result.

Also conceding four were Bexhill on their long trip to Midhurst.

Jack Shonk and Kian Moynes were on target for John Wright’s team but it was to no avail as the Pirates were beaten, leaving them 19th in the table.

Things did not improve for either team in midweek as the second round of the county cup swung into action.

Little Common had a tough-looking trip to face Isthmian south east side Burgess Hill and Dean Cox’s team ran out 4-0 winners.

While that game went to form, Bexhill will have been more disappointed with their cup exit, which came at Wick, who play a division below them in the SCFL.

Goals from Sam Hack and George Bingham either side of an equaliser from Aaron Cook just before half-time gave the Division 1 Dragons a third cup success over premier division opposition this season.