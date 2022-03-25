Little Common beaten by FA Vase headline-makers - Bexhill held by AFC Uckfield

Little Common 0 Littlehampton 4

SCFL premier

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Common side already missing a number of players through injury saw their situation worsen when left back Ollie Weeks’ afternoon ended early following a nasty head injury after only three minutes.

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge

A controversial free-kick to the visitors almost saw them open the scoring with a back post header but a superb goal line clearance from Jamie Bunn kept the scores level.

Town did not have to wait long however, and with five minutes on the clock player manager George Gaskin controlled the ball on the edge of the area before executing a dipping effort into the top corner of the net.

The Commoners continued to battle and did produce chances of their own with a JJ Walker cross just evading the head of Lewis Hole before the same player struck an effort wide when well placed.

Matt Cruttwell was called upon to make a good low save before the visitors doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time when Gaskin fired home from close range following a corner.

Kicking with the wind in the second period Common saw a couple of free kicks drift to safety while at the other end Cruttwell made two saves to prevent the visitors from increasing their lead.

Common substitute Jamie Crone twice came close to reducing the deficit, first seeing a well struck effort from the edge of the area being pushed to safety by the visiting keeper before striking the post from a tight angle.

With time ebbing away, the visitors made the game safe with a close range finish before adding a fourth with a neat turn and shot in the dying minutes.

AFC Uckfield 0 Bexhill 0

SCFL premier

On a warm afternoon at the Oaks title chasing Bexhill United and AFC Uckfield failed to find the net.

The home side would have taken the lead but for the heroics of Bexhill captain Richie Welch, somehow getting back on the line to deny an Uckfield forward a certain goal .

A mix-up between Dan Rose and Dale Penn had led to the ball ending up at the feet of the Uckfield player.

The second half started brightly for the home side and they enjoyed a flurry of corners and some sustained pressure.

Bexhill looked like they might have finally found their feet late in the game but were denied a winner by a good save by Jason Tibble in the Uckfield goal from an Evan Archibald attempt and a last-ditch block in front of goal from an Aaron Cook strike.

Both teams worked hard in the conditions and neither can grumble with a point from an evenly matched affair.

Pirates boss Ryan Light said: “I didn’t think either team did enough in the final third to win the game.

“We could have played until midnight and it would have still been 0-0. It’s frustrating of course because of the position we are in, but we certainly aren’t too disappointed. We’ve lost one match in our past 26 and I couldn’t be more pleased with how we’ve performed this season.