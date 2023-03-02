We have news from Little Common FC, AFC Uckfield Town and Sedlescombe Rangers in our lates football round-up.

Lingfield 0 Little Common 1

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resolute defensive performance saw Little Common clinch a four-day league double over Lingfield with a 1-0 away victory on Tuesday evening.

AFC Uckfield celebrate a goal in their win over Horsham YMCA

The hosts – who lost 3-2 at Little Common last weekend – enjoyed the better of the opening quarter with Matt Crruttwell called upon to push an effort around the post and numerous crosses into the area being repelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common grew into the game as the half wore on with Sam Ellis seeing an effort clear the bar before the only goal arrived in the 29th minute when Freddie Warren's shot was fumbled and Lewis Hole was on hand to tap in the rebound.

The Lingers started the second half strongly and debutant Josh Turner cleared an effort off the line and Cruttwell produced a fine save to push an effort over the bar.

Some brave blocks and another Cruttwell save kept Common ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedlescombe Rangers hat-trick hero Aiden Aspinall

Common began to look more dangerous on the break and Warren saw an effort saved by the home keeper before Sam Crittwell's ball across the area just eluded Hole. Common saw out the final minutes to make it five wins from six matches.

AFC Uckfield were delighted to notch a 2-1 home win over Horsham YMCA as their SCFL premier division campaign continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield worked hard to come out on top.

Oakmen manager Jonny Elwood said: “I’m extremely proud of our performance against a strong Horsham YMCA side.

"The lads rallied round after controversially being reduced to ten men.

"Our captain Ellison Wright grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck yet again, setting up both goals for 16-year-old Zead Massood and 19-year-old Hayden Beaconsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This performance was a huge step in the right direction on the run-in. We now look forward to testing ourselves against FA Vase quarter-finalists Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.”

Sedlescombe Rangers picked up another point on the road against Ringmer AFC in an enthralling Mid Sussex League premier encounter for the neutral that ended 3-3.

The result means Sedlescombe have lost just once in seven games.

Sedlescombe bosses George Driver and Michael Cook were without several first team regulars, but this did not stop the Seds flying into an early two-goal lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden Aspinall was at the forefront of the impressive start. Aspinall scored his first from the edge of the area, bending a wonderful right-footed effort into the top corner.

Apinall soon made it two, having been put through by an exquisite through ball. Despite Ringmer’s offside shouts, the referee gave the goal.

Sedlescombe pressed and won every second ball. They had further efforts that should have resulted in a third.

Ben Seal shot wide when well-placed and Harry Lovick was unlucky when he saw his shot blocked after a mazy thirty-yard run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedlescombe began the second half at a laboured pace. Ringmer were deserving of their two early goals, though, as they came out with a formation change and were much the better team for the first 20 minutes.

They created further chances and were unlucky not to grab a third.

With the game heading Ringmer’s way, Sedlescombe were soon given the chance to make it 3-2. The impressive Lucas Zon was bought down in the area and Aspinall stepped up for his hattrick, but his penalty was well saved.

Aspinall made amends ten minutes later, his shot from25 yards deflecting off a RIngmer player and flying into the top corner to round off a a brilliant hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer fought back and two penalty shouts were turned down for handballs in the area in the space of five minutes. Following the decision not to give the second penalty, the referee sent off a Ringmer player for protests.

That should have been it but Ringmer finished off a well worked move to claim a deserved point.