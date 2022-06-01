Jamie Bunn picked up two of the awards (Players’ Player and Manager’s Player) whilst Jack McLean won goal of the season.

Club stalwart and leading all time goal scorer, Lewis Hole, picked up the Ken and Margaret Cherry memorial award and manager Russell Eldridge was presented with a gift from the players to recognise his ten years as manager. Thanks and presentations were made to club committee members and volunteers following another successful season both on and off the field.

A Hastings-born and raised footballer has won promotion to the Premier League for the second time - with a second club.

Steve Cook helped Nottingham Forest return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on Sunday. The 31-year-old previously went up from the second tier with AFC Bournemouth in the 2014/15 season, albeit that time as champions.

Following his latest success, Cook wrote on Twitter: "What a journey! I love this club. Love the players and the fans. Enjoy the night. See you all tomorrow." The central defender only joined Forest during the January transfer window, but has been quick to make an impact in the East Midlands.