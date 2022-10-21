Little Common give Alfold a Hole lot of bother

Despite the comfortable final scoreline, Common did not have things all their own way with the visitors giving a good account of themselves in the early stages.

Common took the lead, however, when a Sam Cruttwell corner was bundled into the net by Hole in the 22nd minute.

The lead was doubled two minutes later when Jamie Bunn saw his goalbound effort spilled into the net by the visiting keeper as Common took control.

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge

The third goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Cruttwell unleashed an effort from the edge of the area which deceived the keeper.

However, the plucky visitors continued to ask questions of their own and pulled a goal back just before the interval to give themselves hope.

Alfold started the second half the stronger and were unfortunate not to reduce the deficit as they enjoyed a good period of play.

Fin Holter, in the Common goal, made a fine save when a goal looked a certainty but it was Common who struck again just past the hour when Hole was on hand to slot home a rebound following a save.

Bexhill celebrate their goal in the cup at Newhaven | Picture: Joe Knight

Hole struck once again at the far post following a pass from Jamie Crone to complete his hat-trick and score his 380th goal for the club in the 73rd minute.

Louis Walker saw a late header tipped over the bar but the Commoners took all three points in a match not as easy at the final scoreline might suggest.

Little Common lost 2-0 at Crowborough in midweek and boss Russell Eldridge said: “It's been a mixed week with a win and a loss, this summarises our lack of consistency throughout the season so far. Saturday was a good win and was nice to score the goals we did, overall it was a dominant performance and one we had full control over.

"There were some really good spells in the game and parts where we need to improve, overall once we took the lead in the first half, we managed the game well. It was disappointing not to back this up with a positive result on Tuesday, a goal in either half left us chasing the game. We created some good chances in the second half which we failed to convert and get us back in the game - had we done this the game could have been different.

“Saturday sees us compete in the 1st round of the Vase for the first time in our history. It's nice to get a home draw and we will be looking to take full advantage of this. Our opposition Milton United are going well in their league so we know we're in for a tough game. We'll have to make sure we prepare ourself in the right way and show a good attitude and work rate throughout.”

Bexhill United had an excellent 2-1 win at Loxwood last Saturday but went out of the Peter Bentley Cup 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Newhaven in midweek.

ESFL ROUND-UP

It was a great weekend for Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League leaders Rye Town - even though they did play.

That's because second-placed Bexhill Town and third-placed Crowhurst both lost in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Bexhill's four-match winning start to the top-flight season was ended by a 4-3 loss at home to Westfield II.

Josh Barrett, Olwethu Peterson and Tommy Whelan scored for Bexhill, who remain three points behind Rye having now played the same number of games.

Kyle Young, Baxter Orchard, Cameron Thompson and Louis O'Connor notched for a Westfield side which is up to fourth after three straight wins in all competitions.

Crowhurst are six points off the pace having played once more than Rye following a 3-2 defeat at home to Punnetts Town.

The goals of Craig Norman, Mark Phillips and Tristan Jarvis for sixth-placed Punnetts eclipsed those of Dominic Clarke and Sean Lennard for the Crows.

Elsewhere, Sidley United made it back-to-back Premier Division victories with a resounding 6-1 success away to Robertsbridge United.

Logan Copley plundered a hat-trick, while Andy Atkin, Lewis Wade and Archie Ball also struck to move Sidley up two places to eighth. Chris Phillips nabbed the Robertsbridge consolation.

St Leonards Social went seventh on the back of a walkover at home to Rock-a-Nore - the second successive match the Rocks have conceded and third this season.

SC Pass+Move Arrows saw their 100 percent record in Division One halted by a 3-1 reverse away to Sandhurst.

The Arrows still head the standings, albeit only on goals scored, and they've now played a game more than second-placed The JC Tackleway.

Third-placed Sandhurst are also now on 12 points thanks to James Found's hat-trick. Kyle Penn was on target for Pass+Move.

AFC Jesters climbed to fourth by virtue of a 4-2 triumph at home to Little Common II - their second consecutive win.

Connor Middleton's hat-trick and one from Josh Harris did the damage for Jesters, while Attilio Field netted both of Common's goals.

The Division Three pacesetters also dropped their first points of the campaign as Herstmonceux suffered a 2-1 setback at home to Catsfield.

Herstmonceux remain at the head of affairs, but second-placed Crowhurst II only trail them on goal difference and now have a game in hand.

The finishing of Jacob Jones and Antony Luke secured Catsfield's first win of the season at the fifth attempt.

Rye Town II jumped up from seventh to fourth after making it back-to-back victories with a 3-0 home success against Mountfield United.

Jordan Osborne, Sam Henham and Oliver Joseph Barrow hit the net as Rye joined Bexhill AAC II and Parkfield on 10 points.

Sovereign Saints II slid a position to seventh in light of a 1-1 draw at home to a Hastings Comets side which collected its second point of the term.

Shayan Sharifi came off the bench to score for the Saints, who have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six league matches, while Brandon Smith struck for the Comets.

Welcroft Park Rangers II stretched their advantage at the summit of Division Four to four points after they won and second-placed Battle Town III lost.

George Jones, Matthew Williams and Mark Hedges got the goals as Welcroft prevailed 3-2 at home to Robertsbridge United II.

James Hopkinson and Tommy Moyce replied for the Bridge in a contest which was far closer than the 8-1 margin by which Welcroft triumphed in the reverse fixture four weeks previously.

Battle went down 2-1 away to a Sedlescombe Rangers Development side which is now up to third and level on points with Battle having played a match fewer.

Ben Linklater and Chris Ford were on the mark for Sedlescombe, who have won four straight matches, the last three of them by a single-goal margin.

Burwash started the weekend third and ended it fifth after being beaten 4-2 at home to Westfield IV, who progressed from sixth to fourth.

The goals of Hayden Sands, Paul Hobden, Jack Hobden and Ben Davidson left Westfield leading a trio of teams on nine points.

Hawkhurst United II celebrated their second success of the season with a 4-3 triumph at home to The JC Tackleway II.

A George Lawrence double, and one each from Finn Mutter and Sam Hall lifted the Hawks above their victims and up to seventh. Jamie Pelling (2) and Danny Croft replied.

SC Pass+Move Arrows III clambered out of the bottom two on the strength of a 4-2 win away to Hastings Athletic, whose goals were both scored by Charlie Macdonald.

There was also plenty of cup action at the weekend, including four more first-round ties in the Macron Store Hastings Cup.

Arguably the standout result among them was a 3-2 victory for Division Two high-flyers Hollington United II away to Division One title hopefuls The JC Tackleway.

Danny Spice, Luke Woodley and Joshua Gray struck to earn Hollington their fourth consecutive success across all competitions.

The efforts of Toby Payne and Grant Cornelius couldn't prevent Tackleway from tasting defeat for the first time this season.

Ben Barton plundered a four-goal salvo as Bexhill AAC triumphed 8-0 in a rather one-sided affair at home to fellow Premier Division club Hawkhurst United.

Ashley Elphick bagged a brace, and Harry Davies and Oscar Hammond also got in on the act for a rampant AAC.

An Adam Page double ensured Northiam 75 emerged 2-1 winners in an all-Division Two encounter at home to Peche Hill Select. Jonty Lavocah retaliated.

And Charlie Morgan's hat-trick helped Bexhill AAC II prevail 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller away to Division Three rivals Westfield III.

Luke Dangerfield and Scott Oliver also got on the scoresheet for AAC, while Sam Way (2) and Matt Connon were among the scorers for Westfield in a match which was 3-3 at half time.

Four matches were also played in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup and three of them produced close contests.

The one exception was Icklesham Casuals' 8-2 victory at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows II, in which George Barrow helped himself to a hat-trick.

Leon Pettit, Michael Amar, Sean Baker, Thomas Cumber and Lee Pierce also netted for the Casuals, who are two places below their victims in the Division Two table.

Division One side Wadhurst United edged through 3-2 at home to Division Two top dogs Ninfield via the finishing of Charlie Bateman, Harry Bateman and Max Hammond. Charlie Harmer claimed both of Ninfield's goals.

South Coast Athletico got the better of fellow Division One outfit Battle Town II by a second-half Harry Jackson strike to nil at Battle Rec.

Bexhill Rovers prevailed 4-2 on penalties after their all-Division Two clash away to Hooe had ended level at 3-3.

During the game itself, the goals of Marcus Powell-Cullingford (2) and Iain Steuart-Pownall for Rovers were matched by Conor Loake (2) and James Walker for Hooe.

There was also one fixture in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup and Ticehurst ran out 4-1 winners at home to Division Three rivals Orington.

Ollie Skilton and George Brown were among the Ticehurst scorers, while a Scott Higgs strike was the highlight of the afternoon for Orington.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 5-15 (+10 goal difference), Bexhill Town 5-12 (+7), Crowhurst 6-9 (+7), Westfield II 4-7 (-1), Hawkhurst United 5-7 (-2), Punnetts Town 4-6 (-1), St Leonards Social 3-6 (-1), Sidley United* 5-5 (-5), Rock-a-Nore* 6-5 (0), Bexhill AAC 4-3 (-1), Robertsbridge United 5-0 (-18). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-12 (+14), The JC Tackleway 4-12 (+14), Sandhurst 5-12 (+5), AFC Jesters 6-9 (-1), Wadhurst United 5-7 (+3), Battle Town II 4-4 (-2), South Coast Athletico 5-3 (-12), Little Common II 6-0 (-21).

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 5-11 (+6), Hollington United II 5-11 (+6), Peche Hill Select 5-8 (0), Victoria Baptists 4-7 (+5), Northiam 75 5-6 (+4), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 5-6 (-2), Hooe 4-6 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 5-4 (-7), Sedlescombe Rangers II 4-3 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 4-3 (-6).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 6-15 (+15), Crowhurst II 5-15 (+12), Bexhill AAC II 5-10 (+2), Rye Town II* 6-10 (0), Parkfield 5-10 (0), Orington 5-10 (0), Sovereign Saints II 6-8 (-2), Ticehurst* 5-6 (+7), Catsfield 5-4 (-9), Mountfield United 5-3 (-2), Hastings Comets 6-2 (-11), Westfield III 5-0 (-15). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played 6 matches unless stated): Welcroft Park Rangers II 16pts (+16), Battle Town III 12 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development (5) 12 (+5), Westfield IV (5) 9 (+4), Burwash 9 (+4), Robertsbridge United II 9 (-1), Hawkhurst United II 7 (-10), SC Pass+Move Arrows III 6 (-9), The JC Tackleway II 4 (-3), Hastings Athletic 1 (-17).

Saturday October 22 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Punnetts Town v Bexhill AAC, Robertsbridge United v Bexhill Town, Rock-a-Nore v Crowhurst.

Division 1: SC Pass+Move Arrows v The JC Tackleway, South Coast Athletico v Battle Town II (2pm), Wadhurst United v AFC Jesters.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Icklesham Casuals, Hooe v Hollington United II, Peche Hill Select v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Victoria Baptists v SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Sovereign Saints II, Herstmonceux v Rye Town II, Parkfield v Westfield III.

Division 4: Battle Town III v Hastings Athletic, Welcroft Park Rangers II v SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Hawkhurst United v Sidley United, Westfield II v St Leonards Social.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Rye Town v Crowhurst II.