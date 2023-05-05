Edit Account-Sign Out
Little Common look back with pride – and forward with optimism

Little Common FC are reflecting on a successful season – and are already starting to think about how they can secure success in 2023-24.

By Steve Bone
Published 5th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Russell Eldridge’s team totted up their highest points total and had an excellent run in the FA Vase.

Common finished 11th in the SCFL premier table and were only one win off a top-half placing.

Boss Eldridge said: “As we reflect on 2022-23 season it was one that had plenty of highs as we achieved our highest points total and reached the last 64 of the FA Vase, getting knocked out to Ascot who made the final.

Little Common in action in a season in which they did well in the league and FA Vase | Picture: Joe KnightLittle Common in action in a season in which they did well in the league and FA Vase | Picture: Joe Knight
"I think you always look back and think you could have got more in certain games.

"Early on in the season we ended up drawing games where we should have won so our league position and points total could have been higher.

"There was a two-month spell where we hardly played and this meant playing Saturday/Tuesday for 10 weeks which was physically and mentally demanding on the group.

“There's been some outstanding individual and team performances throughout the season and the group have performed admirably.

Little Common celebrate a goal against Forest Row | Picture: Joe KnightLittle Common celebrate a goal against Forest Row | Picture: Joe Knight
"The introduction of the new 18/23s to the club has created a good pathway for players with them having first team opportunities through the season.

"We will regroup over the summer break and look to come back stronger next season, looking to make improvements on our weaknesses and add to the group to make it more competitive.”

Meanwhile Little Common under-12s lifted the Rother League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Rye Bay.

Fabian Gilchrist (2) and Edmund Hoad grabbed the goals for Common. The team thanked Chris Storrs of S & C Interior Systems Limited for sponsoring the team.

