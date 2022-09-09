Little Common 2 Hassocks 0

SCFL premier

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Common clinched their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory against Hassocks.

A goal for Little Common v Hassocks | Picture: Joe Knight

Adam Smith and James Miriam-Batchelor returned to the starting line up and Common made the perfect start when they opened the scoring in sixth minute. Good work from Sam Ellis on the left saw him cut inside and fire a dangerous ball across the six yard box where Lewis Hole was waiting to rifle home.

The seemed to spur the visitors into life and they enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure. James Westlake came close to equalising when his shot cannoned off the crossbar.

Hassocks started the brighter after half-time and a delivery across the area was blasted over at the far post.

Despite a spell of pressure, Common keeper Matt Cruttwell was rarely tested and the Commoners started to venture forward more at the half progressed.

Hollington United take on Westfield | Picture: Joe Knight

With 13 minutes left, Common made the game safe thanks to Lewis Parsons’ bullet header from a corner. The visitors almost grabbed a late consolation but Louis Walker was on hand to clear off the line and Common could celebrate a clean sheet and three points.

Sedlescombe 1 Battle Town 0

Mid Sussex premier

Both teams started slowly and neither had many clear cut chances early on.

Ben Steadman showed nice early touches on the right, as did the returning Regan Constable. Sedlescombe looked like a strong defensive unit.

There was a fierce battle in the centre of midfield in the first 45 as Mikey Morgan and debutant Rob Higgins flew into tackles and attempted to take the game to Battle, who worked hard and looked to match Sedlescombe’s work rate and desire.

In the second half Sedlescombe’s Lucas Zon led the line superbly and bought others into the game. Ben Seal should have given Sedlescombe the lead, but he fired over from the edge of the box.

With 25 minutes left Sedlescombe’s Jake Thomas struck the post with a brilliant effort from the left, 20 yards out.

It needed a piece of magic to break the deadlock, which came from Ryan Edeards. The ball fell to Edwards 35 yards out and he unleashed a wonderful left-footed effort that flew into the top corner.

Battle pushed for an equaliser but they went down to ten men following a late tackle on Ben Steadman. Soon, it was 10 v 10 as Higgins was shown his marching orders following a second yellow card.

Sedlescombe were delighted to get three points and climb the table.

Westfield 1 Hollington 6

Mid Sussex premier

Westfield came crashing back to earth after their excellent start to the season, with a heavy defeat to league leaders Hollington United.

Callum Smith and Steffan Davies came into the side and Westfield started brightly and were dominating possession early.

Corey Wheeler should have earned an early penalty but play was waved on.

Hollington broke away and won a corner. A delightful whipped ball in was met by a thunderous Zac McEniry header to put Hollington one up.

After another missed foul on Joe Dicken, Hollington captain Lee Carey played in Paul Rodgers who finished calmly.

Westfield went down to 10 after Davies was sinbinned for showing frustration a refereeing decisions.

Hollington scored a third when Danny Ellis tapped in. Rodgers made it four when Bradley Pritchard, set him up. Westfield striker Callum Smith was dismissed for something allegedly said to the referee. Manager Harry Stapley rang the changes at half time and Westfield battled hard with 10 men.

Hollington grabbed a fifth when Pritchard nipped in and nodded past Marshall in the Westfield goal. A sixth came from sub Luke Woodley.