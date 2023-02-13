Little Common score after 12 seconds - Hollington United reach cup semi-final

Little Common and Hollington United were among the winners on the football pitches of East Sussex at the weekend – here are the reports from both clubs’ victories.

Little Common 3 Crowborough Ath 2

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal after just 12 seconds helped Little Common on their way to a 3-2 success at home to in-form Crowborough Athletic on Saturday.

Little Common are having a solid season in the SCFL premier | Picture: Joe Knight

The Crows arrived at the Rec having won seven of their previous eight matches and a depleted Common squad may have feared the worst, however, they had a dream start when a long ball forward was laid into the path of Adam Smith, who rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net with only 12 seconds on the clock.

The visitors grew into the game and perhaps should have equalised when a quick break saw the Crows forward round Matt Cruttwell, but after the forward took an extra touch, Cruttwell was able to get back and block what appeared to be a certain goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cruttwell was once again on hand to parry a goal bound strike from the edge of the area before pushing another effort over the bar. Common did enjoy periods of possession in the Crows half with a number of crosses being repelled by the visiting keeper and back line.

With a 1-0 lead at half time, Cruttwell was once again called into action early in the second period before Common grabbed a crucial second goal when a pinpoint Freddie Warren cross was met by the head of Lewis Hole who diverted his header over the stranded visiting keeper.

Hollington Utd - pictured earlier in the season - enjoyed a Charity Cup quarter-final win at Lindfield | Picture: Joe Knight

A well worked third goal appeared to make the game all but safe when Hole laid the ball across the area for James Miriam-Batchelor to slot home, however, the visitors had other ideas and reduced the arrears with twenty minutes remaining when a well struck effort just outside the area gave Cruttwell no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common dug in and defended well as the visitors pushed for a second and Cruttwell blocked an effort at the far post. The second goal did arrive in the second minute of injury time but Common were able to see out the final two minutes to clinch a well-earned win.

Lindfield 1 Hollington Utd 7

Charity Cup QF

New Hollington signing Ethan Small went straight into the line-up and the game was even early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindfield battled well but just as it looked like being a goalless first half, a great run and strike from Charlie Cornford gave the Lions the lead.

Hollington boss John Carey said: “I had a bit of a pop at half-time as I thought the lads were not giving enough.

"Using all the 15 minutes I managed to get my point across, and the lads proved they listened.”

Dan Tewkesbury went up top, and within a matter of seconds he was through but missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From then on it was one way traffic and the goals just kept coming.

Carey said: “By the 75th minute we were 6-0 up, Dan T finding the net with a wonderful team goal, Paul Rogers dispatching a fine penalty, Lindfield then gifted us a goal when a Charlie Cornford throw came off a defender which looped over the stranded keeper, then Paul Rogers bagged another from close range.

"Zac McEniry got in on the action as well in the second half after a lengthy period of not scoring – it was great to see his name back on the scoresheet.

"We had two minutes of not concentrating and we switched off to concede our first goal since September 3 - a record 13 games and it was something like 1,249 minutes that Stokesy wasn't beaten in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got another late on to make it 7-1 with Joel Kalambayi smashing home a square ball to wrap things up.

"It was nice to have a ref that would speak to you and acknowledge when you wanted to make changes.

"I was happy with the new signing Ethan, who played 60 minutes and fitted in straight away with the lads. On a better pitch he will shine and score some important goals for us. Thanks to the travelling support – always nice to see.”

In the semis of the Charity Cup Hollington will play AFC Uckfield II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad