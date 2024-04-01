Little Common take derby honours at Bexhill as Steyning maintain SCFL title charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Commoners made one change to their starting line-up with Jack McLean coming in to replace Dom Corbin and it was the visitors who made a fast start at the Polegrove.

Lewis Hole thought he had opened the scoring after just five minutes when he rose highest to nod home a Russell Eldridge delivery but the Common front man was deemed to have been offside. The Common faithful didn’t have to wait long for the opener which arrived in the 11th minute when Alfie Lambden picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area and rifled an effort into the top corner.

Common looked to make their dominance count and almost added a second through Hole but his effort was diverted for a corner. The second goal did arrive in the 20th minute when Eldridge’s through ball was met by Jack Thoms who delicately lifted the ball beyond the onrushing Bexhill keeper.

The hosts rarely threatened but did almost pull a goal back when Joe Summerbell struck the outside of the post. Hole saw another effort blocked and Paul Feakins fizzed an effort wide as the half ended 2-0.

It was Common who made a bright start to the second half and almost added a third when McLean’s cutback was met by Hole but his effort was smothered by the home keeper. Thoms saw an effort pushed to safety before the hosts went on to enjoy their best spell of the game.

The Common defence dealt well with some increased pressure and the closest the hosts came to reducing the deficit was when Adam Smith was on hand to twice clear off the line and an effort was lifted over the bar following a delivery from a free kick.

At the top of the SCFL premier Steyning maintained their four-point lead over Newhaven – Steyning won 2-0 at Shoreham while Newhaven beat Peacehaven 1-0.