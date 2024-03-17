Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Commoners were without the suspended Lewis Parsons but did welcome back Paul Feakins and Lewis Hole to the starting line up.

In a fairly even encounter, both teams had chances to open the scoring in the opening quarter with Jack McLean drawing a good save from the home keeper whilst Tommy Sceal saved well with his legs before pushing an efforr around the post.

The home side were reduced to ten men just before half-time following a sin-binning for dissent and Common took full advantage, grabbing the lead the lead in first half injury time when Russell Eldridge's free kick was met at the far post by the head of Josh Turner.

Jamie Bunn's free-kick led to the winner for Little Common at Horsham YMCA | Submitted picture

The Commoners started the second half slowly and were punished ten minutes after the break when a partially cleared corner was bundled in at the far post.

The winner came three minutes from time when the hosts were yet again down to ten men following another man going to the sin bin and Jamie Bunn saw his free kick bounce off the post and on to the keeper before creeping over the line.

Common almost added a third when Jacob McArthur's cut-back found Ash Latuske but his well struck, first time effort cleared the crossbar. Common were able to see out the six minutes of added time to climb one place in the table.