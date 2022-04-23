Littlehampton Town are champions - first trophy of quadruple bid in bag

Their triumph - courtesy of a 1-0 win over Bexhill at a packed Sportsfield - comes just a month before they play in the FA Vase final at Wembley, and they have a cup final and semi-final to come in the next ten days too.
Talismen Jordan Clark and George Gaskin both scored - just as they did in the Vase semi - as Golds won 2-0 today to see off any chance of Saltdean beating them to top spot. They had already guaranteed promotion to next season's Isthmian south east division courtesy of a top two finish and their points tally.
Littlehampton were only promoted to the premier when the FA decided on a reorganisation of non-league steps five and six a year ago based on points per game that sides had accrued over two unfinished seasons.
Elsewhere Lancing's hopes of staying in the Isthmian premier - and playing Littlehampton next season - are alive and well after they avoided a bottom two finish with a 1-0 win at Whitstable. It means they finish 18th and could still face a relegation play-off, although they may be reprieved by other teams having to drop down.
And Haywards Heath will be away to Herne Bay in the Isthmian south east play-offs on Tuesday night after finishing fourth.. Heath lost their final regular league game 2-1 at home to VCD.
In the National South, Eastbourne Borough - without a game today - are still not quite certain of a play-off place, although almost certainly will finish in the top seven and go into the knockouts.
In the Isthmian premier, Worthing scored their 100th goal to beat Brightlingsea 1-0 at a sold-out Woodside Road before being presented with the league trophy.
