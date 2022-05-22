You see a recap of what happened here – the page will show when there are updates.
FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:53
- Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
- Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
- Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
- Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
- More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
Mitch Hand reaction
It’s all over...
It’s nearly all over...
Not to be
It is a glorious day
It’s 3-0
Benn hits the post for Littlehampton Town
A long way back now
