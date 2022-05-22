LiveLittlehampton Town at Wembley LIVE: FA Vase final heartbreak for Golds as they beaten 3-0 by Newport Pagnell Town

Littlehampton Town suffered FA Vase final heartbreak, losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:24 pm

You see a recap of what happened here – the page will show when there are updates.

Littlehampton Town players huddle in front of the fans before kick off

FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town

Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:53

  • Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
  • Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
  • Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
  • Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
  • More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
FA VaseWembley