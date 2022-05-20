Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side take on Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday (May 22) at Wembley on what will be the biggest day in the club’s history.
FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town
Last updated: Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:44
- Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
- Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
- Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
- Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
- More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
Excitement, not pressure
Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Biggest day in town's history brings excitement, not pressure
Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand says Sunday is the biggest day in the whole town’s history – but it brings excitement, not pressure.
Golds are better than the Blues anyway
I snubbed Chelsea's FA Cup final for Littlehampton's day at Wembley
Littlehampton Town chairman Rob McAlees snubbed the FA Cup final – to make his Wembley visit this weekend more special.
Ryan Reynolds support!
Big crowd!
Chatting with Jordan Clark
One Littlehampton player is like a kid at Christmas - another is worried how red his hair will look if it's sunny
We quizzed Littlehampton Town skipper Jordan Clark on how things were in the camp ahead of Sunday's visit to Wembley - and what he'll do if he scores. That and other burning issues...
all you need to know
Talking to the top scorers
Joe Benn and George Gaskin on Littlehampton Town at Wembley - video Dailymotion
Joe Benn and George Gaskin on Littlehampton Town at Wembley
Fan’s view
Littlehampton Town and the day we got to Wembley - one fan's view of a very long day
We asked Max Mitchell - aka @marigoals_ on Twitter - to give us his thoughts on Littlehampton's FA Vase semi-final win over Loughborough Students. Here's his take on a day that will take some recovery - and will never be forgotten.