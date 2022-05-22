LiveLittlehampton Town at Wembley RECAP: FA Vase final heartbreak for Golds as they are beaten 3-0 by Newport Pagnell Town

Littlehampton Town suffered FA Vase final heartbreak, losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 5:37 pm

Littlehampton Town players huddle in front of the fans before kick off

  • Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
  • Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
  • Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
  • Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
  • More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
'It was a shame we couldn't get a goal for them' - Littlehampton Town star praises 'fantastic' fans

Littlehampton Town's Liam Humphreys was gutted his side couldn't get a goal for the 'fantastic' 7,000 strong Golds fans at Wembley.

Proud Littlehampton Town boss: We were well beaten - but have much to celebrate

Mitch Hand admitted Littlehampton Town were beaten by the better side in losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final - but said they could still celebrate a seasom when they had put the club and the town firmly on the map.

