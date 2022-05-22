You see a recap of what happened here – the page will show when there are updates.
FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 17:35
- Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
- Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
- Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
- Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
- More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
Interview with Liam Humphreys
'It was a shame we couldn't get a goal for them' - Littlehampton Town star praises 'fantastic' fans
Littlehampton Town's Liam Humphreys was gutted his side couldn't get a goal for the 'fantastic' 7,000 strong Golds fans at Wembley.
Proud Littlehampton Town boss: We were well beaten - but have much to celebrate
Mitch Hand admitted Littlehampton Town were beaten by the better side in losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final - but said they could still celebrate a seasom when they had put the club and the town firmly on the map.
Mitch Hand reaction
It’s all over...
It’s nearly all over...
Not to be
It is a glorious day
