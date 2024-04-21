Littlehampton Town take on Burgess Hill Town at The SportsfieldLittlehampton Town take on Burgess Hill Town at The Sportsfield
Littlehampton Town beat Burgess Hill Town to ensure safety - the match in 34 pictures

Littlehampton Town marked their final appearance in front of their old main stand with an excellent 4-1 win over Burgess Hill Town that ensured they will be back in the Isthmian south east division next season.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2024, 14:05 BST

It’s been an up-and-down season for Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s men but when it mattered, and they needed a win to get over the safety line, they won in style.

Goals from Dion Jarvis, Nodirbek Bobomurodov, Gaskin – the first three all within the first 13 minutes – and Josh Short saw off the Hillians, who replied through Tom Butler’s injury time strike.

It means the Marigolds are 17th – five points clear of the bottom two with only one game left – while the Hillians are 14th.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get local football action in the Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and Mid Sussex Times – all out on Thursday.

