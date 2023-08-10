Furious Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand wants a reaction from every one of his players after they crashed to a 6-0 home defeat to Erith & Belvedere in the FA Cup.

Hand said the performance was the worst he had seen from a Littlehampton team while he had been manager.

He expects a huge improvement when they begin their Isthmian League south east division campaign at home to Beckenham on Sunday.

The Marigolds were 3-0 down by half-time in last Sunday’s extra preliminary round tie and the Kent visitors added another three in the second half.

Mitch Hand was fuming after Littlehampton's FA Cup defeat | Picture: Martin Denyer

Fuming Hand said: “It was the worst performance from one of my Littlehampton sides I’ve ever seen – no fight, no passion, no quality.

"It was disgusting to be honest and I feel sorry for anyone who had to pay to watch that.

"That being said, as bad as we were, Erith were class and they will be up there this year.

"But it was completely unacceptable from us and we’ve got to make changes sharpish.

"Maybe it was a good reality check but at the minute we’re all hurting. We will bounce back Sunday against Beckenham and every single player needs to react.”

Littlehampton have made a number of signings to boost their squad for the new season. First to be annouced was flying winger Arron Hopkinson, who has played for Bognor, Worthing and Horsham.