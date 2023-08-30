Littlehampton Town returned to form after a damaging weekend defeat as they welcomed Horndean to The Sportsfield on Tuesday night.

The visitors, based in Hampshire and new to the Isthmian League this term, took the lead in the fourth minute through Zack Willett, but were unable to make any further headway from there.

After Arron Hopkinson and George Gaskin came close in the first half, the Golds – who lost 4-0 at Ramsgate last Saturday – would not have to wait long after half-time to get on level terms. In the 46th minute, Hopkinson showed his quality with a fierce strike across goal which went in off the post.

Further chances followed for Littlehampton, with a cross deflected onto the crossbar, Dave Herbert striking the woodwork with a long-range drive and an 85th minute goal being ruled out for offside.

Goalkeeper James Binfield was also called into action in the second half, denying Willett on a couple of occasions and saving a dangerous long-range strike from Tommy Scutt. On a slick pitch that soaked up plenty of drizzle on the night, it was tough going for both sides and the breakthrough never came, leaving the final result at 1-1.

Golds joint boss Mitch Hand said: “It was a really dominant second half performance against a really good side.

"A win, a loss and a draw so far in the league is bang average form and it could be better – but you can’t turn your nose up at it for a new group of players that are still learning how to gel together."

Littlehampton are without a game this weekend because of their earlier elimination from the FA Cup, so return to action next Saturday (September 9) as they travel to Westfield in the FA Trophy first round qualifying.

Hand added: “A little break will do us some good – we’ve got a few injuries at the minute which aren’t helping.”

