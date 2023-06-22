NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton Town freeze season tickets … Lancing announce friendlies and midfielder deal

Littlehampton Town’s season ticket prices have been frozen for the 2023-24 league season.
By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The Marigolds are rewarding fan’ loyalty by deciding against an increase for their second season in the south east division of the Isthmian League.

The club said last season’s average home attendance was the ninth highest in the division, with an average of 271.

The 2023-24 season tickets for The Sportsfield are on sale now from the club’s online ticket office.

Littlehampton and Lancing clash last season - now both are planning for the new Isthmian south east season | Picture: Stephen GoodgerLittlehampton and Lancing clash last season - now both are planning for the new Isthmian south east season | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Littlehampton and Lancing clash last season - now both are planning for the new Isthmian south east season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Elsewhere in the Isthmian south, Lancing have revealed their line-up of pre-season friendlies.

On Saturday, July 1, new manager Dave Altendorff takes his side to SCFL Division 1 side Wick (2pm) and a week later newly promoted SCFL premier side Shoreham visit Culver Road (3pm).

On Saturday, July 15, Eastbourne Town of the SCFL premier are the visitors (3pm) and seven days later the Lancers go to SCFL Division 1 side Roffey (2pm).

The biggest game on the itinerary at present comes on Tuesday, August 1 away to Isthmian premier outfit Horsham (7:45pm).

Meanwhile Lancing have announced talented midfielder Tyrone Madhani will again join up with them for the new season. Madhani made 32 appearances last season in yellow and blue.

Manager Altendorff said: “Tyrone was one of the first names on our shortlist that we wanted to retain for the club this season. "I’ve always thought that he had so much ability and potential … we’re yet to see the best of him.”

