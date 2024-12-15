Littlehampton Town lost 2-1 at home to Margate on Saturday. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.placeholder image
Littlehampton town picture gallery: 22 pictures of the Golds defeat to Margate

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:14 BST
Littlehampton Town lost 2-1 to Margate on Saturday at the Sportsfield.

Ben Cheverton scored what proved to be a consolation goal for the Golds, with George Gaskin getting a red card in the 54th minute.

The defeat leaves Mitch Hand’s side 18th in the Isthmian South East table, just one place and two points above the drop zone.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.

1. Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2 : Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2

Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2 : Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2

Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2 : Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2

Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2 : Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2

Photo: Stephen Goodger

