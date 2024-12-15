Littlehampton town picture gallery: 22 pictures of the Golds defeat to Margate

Ben Cheverton scored what proved to be a consolation goal for the Golds, with George Gaskin getting a red card in the 54th minute.
The defeat leaves Mitch Hand’s side 18th in the Isthmian South East table, just one place and two points above the drop zone.
Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.
Littlehampton Town 1, Margate 2
Littlehampton Town lost 2-1 at home to Margate on Saturday.
