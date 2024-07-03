Littlehampton Town ready for big day as new-look Sportsfield is unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton Town Football Club’s new main stand has been completed ahead of its grand opening this Sunday.

The Marigolds are hoping local people will turn out in great numbers to celebrate the opening, which coincides with a friendly against neighbours Bognor Regis Town.

The old spectator stand at the Sportsfield, positioned on the Berry Lane side of the ground, was built over 100 years ago.

But as the club have prospered on the pitch the stand had to be replaced and the new 150-seater stand allows the club to focus on the logistical challenges of maintaining senior football for years to come at a venue where they co-exist with the cricket club and other sports.

The new stand is complete | Picture: LTFC

Littlehampton chairman Rob McAlees said: “We are a community club progressing for the future and for everyone in our area and beyond.

"Our targets for last season have all been met and we secured our position in the Isthmian League south east division thanks to our managers Mitch Hand and George Gaskin and the players.

"Our aims are much higher for next season and the new stand becomes part of our future. We continue working alongside the cricket club in making The Sportsfield a better place for the future for everybody and for all sports.”

McAlees thanked their sponsors for their continued loyalty and support.

Four sponsors have backed them for more than 30 years – Cuff Miller Ford Garage, Vardar Restaurant, HD White (Littlehampton) Scrap Metal Processing and David O Jones Complete Sports Outfitters.

First sponsors for the new stand are Cornerstone, Starteam Global and South Coast Competitions.

The club have a number of sponsorship packages available and hope businesses, supporters and others will get involved.

Anyone that might be interested in sponsorship should contact Graham Wynn on 07952 190802 or at [email protected]

On Sunday, there will be live music from 1pm.

FA vice chairman Jack Pearce will open the new stand at 2.45pm and the Rocks match kicks off at 3pm.