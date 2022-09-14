Littlehampton Town save best for FA Trophy debut

Josh Short’s first half effort proved the difference as the Golds sealed a 1-0 win over their fellow Isthmian South East opponents in their first ever match in the competition.

“I’m really chuffed, I think that’s the best performance of our season so far,” said Hand after the game at The Sportsfield.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everything clicked for once. We had the rub of the green at times, which we haven’t had so far but I’m really happy.”

Mitch Hand, joint boss of Littlehampton, was delighted by their win and performance in their first game in the FA Trophy | Picture: Martin Denyer

In their first game since Bank Holiday Monday, the Golds had the best of the chances during a frantic first period.

Joe Benn fired just wide after good work from Kyle O’Brien before the striker couldn’t hit the target after being played through on goal.

It wasn’t all one way traffic though. Leon Redwood saw his shot turned away at the near post by James Binfield before the Golds should have gone ahead after twenty minutes.

Ben flicked Marshall Ball’s ball forwards into the path of Dion Jarvis, but through on goal his effort didn’t trouble Josh Bexon in the Ramsgate goal.

Chances for the Golds were really starting to mount up, as Benn fired a long throw just wide of the post before the breakthrough finally came after 26 minutes.

Short won the ball high up the pitch and after exchanging passes with Benn, he clipped a superb chip beyond Bexon and in off the inside of the far post.

Opportunities kept coming for the hosts, with Bexon doing well to deny Short a second goal before Jarvis fired wide.

The second half proved little in the way of goalmouth action, with Ramsgate searching for an equaliser but without testing Binfield.

In fact, it was Littlehampton who nearly doubled their lead when Short and then substitute George Gaskin forced Bexon into a double save.