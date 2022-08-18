Littlehampton Town speak out on crowd, homophobia and racism allegations

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a stormy start to the season for Littlehampton Town

They have revealed one of their own players, Aaron Capon, was injured when a section of perimeter fencing collapsed as their fans celebrated a goal in their opening day win over Faversham.

And they have said Golds fans who chanted homophobic words during the home clash with Whitehawk on Tuesday have let themselves and the club down.

There is also an investigation into a claim by a Whitehawk player that he was racially abused by a Littlehampton player - something the Golds man strongly denies.

It's been a stormy start to life in the Isthmian League and club bosses will be disappointed that a series of incidents have overshadowed their first week playing at step four of the non-league game.

The Littlehampton Town Football Club statement, published on their website, said: "There have been numerous allegations concerning our supporters at the Faversham fixture. There were two incidents both following Littlehampton's goals in which the pitch perimeter fencing collapsed. The first incident resulted in an injury to Aaron Capon who was substituted minutes later due to the severity of the injury sustained.

"There is significant video evidence showing the collapse and the conditions of the perimeter fencing. Contrary to social media accusations these fences were not kicked down. They collapsed under the weight of celebration by fans. We are currently in discussions with authorities regarding the two perimeter collapses.

"Again contrary to reports on social media the police were not called by Faversham to remove our fans from the ground. The police were at the ground before the game started after discussions between all parties in the days leading up to the match. No fans were arrested or ejected from the ground.

"Another accusation on social media is a pub in Faversham was smashed up. Again this is another false rumour. Our fans were never refused bar service so we believe people selling alcohol in town and at the ground did not consider them to be too intoxicated to continue drinking."

Moving on to the Whitehawk game, LTFC's statement added: "We are currently investigating several concerning incidents and allegations. We have been in constant communication with Whitehawk to discuss these matters.

"We are extremely disappointed to hear a homophobic chant was sung during the match and the fans that participated in this chant have let themselves down and the club down hugely. We don’t condone homophobic behaviour and we shall work to investigate individuals involved. Football is for everyone to play.

"There were ejections from the ground for several matters throughout the night. These actions have been caught on CCTV and other video footage. Following one incident at the end of the game outside the ground an image has been sent to police to see if they can help identify a person involved.

"We will not tolerate unacceptable behaviour from supporters of Littlehampton Town and we continue to work hard with the many authorities to stop this. Bans will be imposed on any supporters who are identified and found guilty of offences at any match."

Littlehampton went on to say that an allegation of racism made against one of their players on social media had shocked the player, who strongly denies it. "He has the club's full support through the investigation," the club said.

"Also under investigation is an allegation of discriminatory language used against several of our players. Ourselves and Whitehawk are both still in the process of reviewing footage of the whole night and remain in constant contact. We will not allow a small minority to tarnish the name of our club and to spoil the enjoyment of football for others.