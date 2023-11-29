Littlehampton Town stun Worthing to knock them out of Sussex Senior Cup – the match in 23 pictures
Their victory means the three highest-ranked teams in the competition – Brighton, Crawley and Worthing – are all out, opening up the chance of a place i the Amex Stadium final for a number of smaller clubs – the Marigolds included.
Matt Astle gave Town an early lead but Ricky Aguiar’s superb free-kick levelled it for Worthing – only for Jordan Layton to restore Littlehampron’s lead from the spot, all before the break.
Ollie Pearce scored Worthing’s second equaliser from close range in the 84th minute to take the game to penalties – and it was Littlehampton who won the shootout 5-4 after Michael Klass’s effort was saved by Lewis Boughton.
See pictures from the tie by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.