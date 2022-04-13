Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-3 extra-time RUR Cup win at Chichester City / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Littlehampton Town win dramatic cup clash at Chichester City - picture special

Littlehampton Town's bid for FOUR trophies lives on - but only just. They trailed 2-0 in the first half at Chichester City and were 3-2 down in extra-time - but won 4-3.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:18 am

This was in the quarter-finals of the RUR Cup at Oaklands Park and puts Golds in their third semi-final of the season, with their FA Vase and Peter Bentley Cup campaigns still going well.

At Chi, Josh Clack and Ryan Davidson put City 2-0 up within 12 minutes but Lewis Jenkins got one back for Town and Tom Biggs levelled in the second half. Callum Overton restored Chi's lead in extra-time but Dion Jarvis's double in the 116th and 120th minutes put Littlehampton through. See Chris Hatton's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Chichester City
