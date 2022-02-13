Not only are they now back in it, but they are in the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history, and the first time in 31 years - and that means they are two wins from the Wembley final. Having been reinstated because Newham played an ineligible player in beating them 5-0 in east London in the fourth round, Golds have now seen off Brockenhurst of the Wessex League to reach the last eight.

Typically they did not do it the easy way. Goals from Joe Benn, Aaron Capon and Lee Graham put them 3-1 up and seemingly on their way - only for the New Forest side to hit back and make it 3-3 with the equaliser deep into injury time. In the penalty shootout Golds kept their cool and scored all four of those they took - while Brockenhurst missed two out of three to see Golds win 4-1.

The draw is on Monday and the quarter-finals take place on March 12, and Littlehampton' s cash reward for winning their last 16 tie is £2,250 from the FA prize fund. See coverage of the famous win in the Littlehampton Gazette... out on Thursday.

1. Action and celebrations from Littlehampton Town's FA Vase win over Brockenhurst at the Sportsfield - with their 4-1 penalty shootout win after a 3-3 draw has put them in the quarter-finals / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

