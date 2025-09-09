Liverpool and Charlton loanees up for Crawley Town Player of the Month - and how our player ratings compare

Crawley Town have opened up voting for their August Player of the Month, powered by Core FM.

There are four players to choose from and the winner will be announced on the pitch before Saturday's home match against Cheltenham Town. Voting closes at 5pm on Friday (September 12) – and you can make your selection here.

The four players are Harvey Davies, Kaheim Dixon, Harry McKirdy and Ade Adeyemo.

Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies has been on top form and played every minute of every game so far and kept his first clean sheet at Harrogate on Saturday.

Charlton loanee Kaheim Dixon has impressed since he has come in and has shown he is comfortable on the ball. Should have scored the winner at Chesterfield.

Harry McKirdy had a rough start to his Crawley career playing out of position and getting booed by fans – but in the last couple of games his has won them over with his hard work and two goals at Chesterfield.

Ade Adeyemo has arguably been Crawley’s most consistent player. He had a mixed season last year but has started all but one of this year’s games. Scored against MK Dons.

Every game we do player ratings and our journalists mark each player out of 10. You can check out the player ratings each week at SussexWorld.co.uk. This is currently each of these player’s averages to give you a guide to what we think.

Harvey Davies – average rating so far 7.75

Kaheim Dixon – average rating so far 7.5

Harry McKirdy – average rating so far 7.625

Ade Adeyemo – average rating so far 7.57

So who will you vote for?