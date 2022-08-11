Liverpool loanee James Balagizi: Demand at Crawley Town is very high

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion have all conducted business with the Reds this summer.

Alongside the appointment of a new manager, the club has welcomed 13 new players which vary from up-and-coming stars to proven talents throughout the football pyramid.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst this array of talent, is Liverpool loanee Balagizi.

Crawley Town’s Liverpool loanee James Balagizi has shared the reality of transitioning into men’s football at such a young age. Picture by Cory Pickford

At 18-years-old, Balagizi signed for Crawley just over a month ago on a season-long loan deal.

As a versatile midfielder, the youngster made 29 appearances in the under-18s Premier League and registered 12 assists whilst scoring five himself. Balagizi has also featured for the Three Lions on 13 occasions.

Having proven his worth throughout youth level, Balagizi must now take the step into what looks to be a bright senior career.

“The demands are very high,” said Balagizi on what it’s been like transitioning into men’s football. “Getting used to the different style of football has been hard. You have to get used to competing because it’s a lot more physical and rougher.

“They expect quite a lot from you, but this is what I want to be doing for the rest of my life so I’m willing to meet anything that comes my way. Personally, I think getting used to this standard and style of football will be good for my development.”

Balagizi made his competitive debut for Crawley on the opening day of the League Two campaign, away to Carlisle.

Despite his side losing their opening game of the new season, the Englishman thrived on and off the ball in what was his first ever senior game.

“Obviously the result wasn’t what we were looking for,” admitted Balagizi. “But on a personal note, it was a special moment.

“I was more excited than nervous heading into it. I had a few butterflies the night before when I was taking everything in but as soon as I got my first touch I got over it. I was so happy to be there.

Whenever Balagizi got on the ball against Carlisle, his family were seen jumping with joy. When asked what it was like seeing them in the crowd, he said: “It was so such a good feeling to see my family there who have supported ever since I was young. I’m so grateful to have shared that moment with them.”

Balagizi already shares a relationship with the club’s new head coach, Kevin Betsy. Whilst playing for England at youth level, Betsy selected Balagizi for his international debut at under-15s level.

When asked on linking back up with his former England coach, Balagizi said: “I really like him. I know him and he knows me, so our relationship is quite good. Working with him again has made this transition easy.

“I feel like I’m getting along with everyone I’ve met in Crawley. The squad and coaching staff have been really nice, so I’ve settled in far better than I expected.”

Nine out of the 13 singings made by the Reds this summer are under the age of 24. Prospects such as Spurs’ Tobi Omole, Brighton’s Teddy Jenks, Arsenal’s Mazeed Ogungbo and Brentford’s Ellery Balcombe have decided Crawley side is the place to be for the new season. Out of all those new arrivals though, Balagizi is the youngest.

Whilst adapting with the new environment, taking inspiration from experienced players in his position could propel the youngster’s game.

When asked if there’s anyone Balagizi looks up to as a player, he said: “As a fellow midfielder I idolise Kevin De Bruyne. He’s got everything about his game, and I want to become that sort of player, hopefully better because I think we can all agree, he’s quite good, isn’t he?

“On the pitch I think my biggest strength is being well rounded. I can’t pinpoint one thing and have that as all I can offer because I’ve got so much to offer.”