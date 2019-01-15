Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in signing Dutch winger and Manchester United have gagged Jose Mourinho - Rumour Mill

Manchester United have gagged former manager Jose Mourinho before he makes his first public appearances since being sacked by the club. The Portuguese coach is due to appear as a pundit for beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Thursday and the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea two days later - but he will not be allowed to discuss the circumstances surrounding his departure from Old Trafford. (The Times)

Here is the rest of today's football rumours.