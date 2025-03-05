'Theirs' - Former Liverpool star makes shock statement on Red's title hopes

Former Liverpool defender Jermaine Pennant spoke about his former clubs title hopes and Champions League dreams.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermaine Pennant, a former Liverpool winger known for his pace and passion on the pitch, has never been one to hold back his opinions. Once dazzling fans with his electrifying runs and cheeky style, Pennant has now shifted his focus to sharing his insights on the game.

This article was made possible with the help of Casino.org

He believes Liverpool have not only turned the title race into a walk in the park but have done it with a swagger that's hard to ignore. In a recent interview, he said: “Absolutely yes, Liverpool have been super consistent this season, and over the past month, they’ve navigated some tricky games,” he says. “By winning at Man City while Arsenal dropped points at home to West Ham, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat—it’s theirs to lose now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Salah has been in fine form this season. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pennant was quick to point out that it’s not just one star or another; it’s the whole team, firing on all cylinders.

He’s also impressed with how Mo Salah has been lighting up the pitch, and he insists that the midfield, which often doesn’t get as much attention, has been key to their success,

Pennant added: “With a good run of fixtures and a fit, healthy squad, Liverpool can now be all set to win another Premier League title,” he adds, with the conviction of someone who’s seen both the highs and lows of top-flight football.

When it comes to Europe, Pennant’s excited by the challenge ahead. Despite being placed in a tough group with Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Real Madrid, he’s betting on Liverpool’s ability to focus all their efforts on the Champions League once the league title seems secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Champions League winner said: “Liverpool have a great record in the Champions League and with the Premier League looking set, they can put all their efforts on this tournament and although they are in the tough side of the draw with Aston Villa, Arsenal & Real Madrid.

"it’s going to be interesting to see how the tournament pans out from here.

"For me, a Liverpool against Real Madrid semi-final is on the cards and it has all the ingredients of a classic in the making. On the other side of the draw, Barcelona are the favourites to come through that side.”