‘Looking forward’ – Brighton snap up highly-rated England youth international from Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion have made their third signing of the January transfer window.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT
Albion have confirmed the signing of Kamari Doyle from Southampton, on undisclosed terms.

Technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kamari to the club. He will initially join up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21s.

“He has a lot of attributes for a midfielder and he has already had some first-team experience during his time at Southampton. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop over the next few months.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Kamari Doyle of Southampton during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Kamari Doyle of Southampton during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
The 18-year-old midfielder joined Saints’ academy at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in 2022. He has also represented England at under-19 level.

Doyle made his first-team debut for Southampton when he came off the bench in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex last May.

He made a further first-team appearance in August as a substitute against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

