‘Looking forward’ – Brighton snap up highly-rated England youth international from Southampton
Albion have confirmed the signing of Kamari Doyle from Southampton, on undisclosed terms.
Technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kamari to the club. He will initially join up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21s.
“He has a lot of attributes for a midfielder and he has already had some first-team experience during his time at Southampton. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop over the next few months.”
The 18-year-old midfielder joined Saints’ academy at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in 2022. He has also represented England at under-19 level.
Doyle made his first-team debut for Southampton when he came off the bench in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex last May.
He made a further first-team appearance in August as a substitute against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.