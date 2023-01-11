Fans of Crawley Town and Swindon Town have taken to social media to react to the news that the Reds have appointed Robins head coach Scott Lindsey as their new manager.

The 50-year-old has signed an initial two-and-a-half-year contract at Broadfield Stadium. He joins Crawley having spent the first part of the 2022/23 campaign at play-off chasing Swindon.

The news of Lindsey’s appointment was met with a mixed reception by Reds supporters.

Paul Desbaillets tweeted: “Looking good in Red & White!”

Stephen Dimmock replied to the club’s tweet and said: “Welcome to the club Scott, I hope you have a long and successful time with us”

@LukeCTFC2022 said: “Welcome. It’s clear what you’ve walked into so looking forward to seeing you and the team getting straight down to business and delivering 3 points on Saturday. #TownTeamTogether”

Twitter used Tides added: “Good luck to the guy. But Preston [Johnson, Crawley Town co-owner and co-chairman] said they'd be employing a manager with the required football league management experience. Half a season is hardly that!”

Peter Bellamy tweeted: “Lindsey and [ex-boss Matthew] Etherington both with the same win percentage in League 2 this season.”

Chris Needham said: “Our expectations were low but Jesus wept.”

@SamCFC_ said: “Great, The Swindon fans seem happier to see him go than stay. Tells you everything you need to know”

Swindon fans, meanwhile, did not seem too upset that Lindsey had departed the County Ground, despite putting the Robins in contention for the play-offs.

Twitter user @leecahalin said: “Really feel for you fans , he’s absolutely clueless, ignore our league position it’s only because we have a good keeper. No plan B and 95% of the time no plan A. Good luck”

@JoshBlythSTfc replied to Crawley’s tweet and said: Crawley fans expect “ there a really good side tough place to come “ “1 shot in the game and we were dominant should of won”

@lee37935666 said: “Haha, the week every Swindon Fan wanted him sacked. Unbelievable bit of luck.”

@lennonskinner1 added: “What a club crawley are taking an injury prone defender off our hands and now this muppet”