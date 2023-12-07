Loss of midweek match won’t halt Bognor Regis Town’s search for consistency

Bognor Regis Town FC boss Robbie Blake refuses to allow the frustration of the postponed midweek clash against Cray Wanderers hamper his side’s progress in the Isthmian premier league.

Blake and his players were due to face the Londoners at the MKM Arena on Tuesday but a waterlogged pitch saw the game called off. They were set to try to extend their unbeaten league run to five games after drawing 1-1 at Dulwich Hamlet thanks to a Tommy-Lee Higgs’ equaliser.

Now the Rocks look to Saturday’s home encounter with Wingate & Finchley and Blake has demanded more of the same from his charges.

Blake, who takes his side to Whitehawk on Wednesday for a Sussex Transport third round tie, says there is a buoyant mood in the camp despite the disappointment of the Cray game falling foul of the weather.

Tommy-Lee Higgs celebrates his strike for the Rocks at Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He said: “It was very disappointing, but that’s football. We really wanted to play on the back of a decent result at Dulwich Hamlet. It would have given us the chance to extend our unbeaten league run to five games but now our focus turns to Wingate & Finchley and we’re are doubly determined to build on the momentum.

“That is the definitely the direction of travel we want to be on – and the challenge is clear playing Wingate who are fifth in the table and have plenty about them.

“But we are keen to get back in action to maintain the good vibes from the draw at Champion Hill. A point away from home is always a plus and I think, in all fairness, it was a result that was just about right. We certainly didn’t deserve to lose and, by the same token, probably didn’t do enough to merit the victory.

"What was ever so pleasing was the desire we showed in almost every action. There is an old saying in football that you work hard first and foremost to earn the right to play your football and I thought we did that to great effect. Kieran Douglas got the man of the match vote and I wouldn’t have disagreed with that.

"That said, you could have given any number of players the bubbly. Joe Rabbetts was excellent, especially in the second half, Spencer Spurway did well, Calvin put in a captain's performance in the middle of the park and Matty Burgess dug in – and it was nice to see Alfie Bridgman back too. Lucas Pattenden played well as did Dan Smith – in fact, all the lads worked hard and all acquitted themselves really well.