One of Lee Carey’s first jobs as Hastings United manager will be to replace two key men who have left the Pilot Field.

Striker Davide Rodari and club captain Adam Lovatt have both decided to move on following the club’s relegation from the Isthmian premier.

That’s two big pairs of boots to fill as Carey and the club’s bosses set about the task of building a squad capable of bouncing back from the Isthmian south east division next season.

United said that following discussions with Lovatt, he had moved on.

Adam Lovatt in action in the 2024 Sussex Senior Cup final | Picture: Scott White

Chairman Dean White said: "Despite not seeing the best of Adam consistently on the pitch last season we did offer him terms to stay on board with us next year. However, Adam has decided he would like to try to play at a higher level and we wish him well in that quest.”

Lovatt said: “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a club that has meant so much to me. Over the past few years, I’ve been proud to wear the armband and represent this fantastic club.

"I want to thank everyone involved – from the staff and my teammates to the incredible supporters – for the memories, the trust, and the constant support.

"I’m heartbroken that we couldn’t keep the club up this season. As captain, I take a huge share of that responsibility, and I’m truly sorry we couldn’t deliver the outcome we all fought so hard for. But I believe in this club, and I’m sure it will bounce back.”

Davide Rodari with the United fans | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Rodari has turned down the Us’ offer of a new contract and is likely to be in demand from clubs at step three or step two.

White said: “Davide’s record as a goalscorer at Hastings United speaks for itself and as a result he has many offers to consider from National League clubs. He is a great lad and will always be welcome back to the Pilot Field.‘’

Rodari said: ‘’It’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that feels like home. Thank you to everyone at the club for the last two years. I am sorry we couldn’t keep the club up but I truly believe Hastings will get back to where they belong.

“To the fans, I love you all, and thank you for supporting us... you make this football club what it is.”