Jay Lovett says he’s looking forward to a new type of football challenge – getting Haywards Heath Town back in the Isthmian League.

The former Burgess Hill Town boss was unable to save the Blues from dropping out of the Isthmian south east division and into the Southern Combination premier after taking over for the final few weeks of the season.

But Heath have asked Lovett, assistant manager Matt Bubb and goalkeeping coach Tom Betts to stay with them for a rebuild aimed to regaining their step four status – and deals have now been agreed for the trio to carry on at the Hanbury.

The Blues were relegated to step five when they lost their play-off at home to Essex Senior League runners-up Redbridge. They went down 3-2 having led 2-0 – that after finishing 18th and becoming one of two sides who had to play an extra game to try to save themselves.

Jay Lovett and his management team are staying on at Haywards Heath Town next season | Picture: Chris Neal

Lovett said relegation was a huge blow as he felt Haywards Heath should be at step four – and thought most football folk across Sussex would agree.

Heath have already parted company with Tom Cadman, Alex Laing, Conrad Honore and Nic D’Arienzo. But Lovett is talking to others in the squad about playing and expected a lot of activity between now and the start of the new season.

"We’re looking forward to what will be a different challenge. We won’t be taking the Southern Combination lightly – there will be some proper battles,” he said

"Our intention, of course, is to do well but we will have to be at our best to do so.

"I think fans will see quite a lot of activity over the summer as we rebuild and restructure ready for the new season. I feel the SCFL is a league in which you need to start with a good foundation in defence and have a prolific strikeforce.

"The aim is to get back up to step four. I think most would agree Haywards Heath are a club who should be at step four, perhaps even pushing for step three.

"But I think there could be up to eight or nine teams in the SCFL premier who will fancy their chances next season.”

