Loxwood FC appoint Williams as new first team manager

Former Redhill and South Park Manager Harrison Williams has agreed to become the first team manager at Southern Combinmation premier outfit Loxwood.

The 30-year-old won the Combined Counties League Premier Challenge Cup with Redhill – their first trophy in 22 years and hopes to bring similar success back to The Nest next season.

“Harrison is an innovative, young manager who is determined to succeed and we aim to give him and his team the full support of the club as we head into an exciting new era at Loxwood.” -Magpies chairman Mark Lacey told the club website.

Williams said: “I am very excited to have this opportunity and really looking forward to the season ahead. I have every belief that we will go on and achieve lots of success together.”

New Loxwood manager Harrison Williams | Picture: Loxwood FC

Williams is one of a number of new additions at The Nest with the Sussex club determined for success on and off the pitch.

The Magpies will reinstate an U23 team for season 24-25, with Simon Relleen heading a five-strong management team.