Loxwood FC appoint Williams as new first team manager
The 30-year-old won the Combined Counties League Premier Challenge Cup with Redhill – their first trophy in 22 years and hopes to bring similar success back to The Nest next season.
“Harrison is an innovative, young manager who is determined to succeed and we aim to give him and his team the full support of the club as we head into an exciting new era at Loxwood.” -Magpies chairman Mark Lacey told the club website.
Williams said: “I am very excited to have this opportunity and really looking forward to the season ahead. I have every belief that we will go on and achieve lots of success together.”
Williams is one of a number of new additions at The Nest with the Sussex club determined for success on and off the pitch.
The Magpies will reinstate an U23 team for season 24-25, with Simon Relleen heading a five-strong management team.
Behind the scenes, a Director of Football, Director of Operations and new a Club Secretary and Treasurer are just part of the rebuild and desire to give Williams and Relleen the necessary tools for success at Step 5 and above.
