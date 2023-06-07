Peter Barkley and Mike Lockheart are the new management team at Southern Combination League premier side Loxwood – as the club’s under-16s celebrate two trophies.

Barkley, who will be manager, has gained experience as a first team coach at step three in the Isthmian Premier league for Corinthain Casuals and Kingstonian.

He also had a spell scouting for National League South outfit Chelmsford in the latter part of the season.

Barkley has previously been part of a non-league documentary – Bunch of Amateurs - in partnership with Marc White at Dorking Wanderers, which has been well viewed on YouTube.

Peter Barkley, right, and Mike Lockhart at Loxwood FC

In his playing career, Barkley represented Leyton Orient and Woking at youth level before going on to play for England Schoolboys U18’s.

Barkley said: “I am delighted and honoured to be named as first team manager at Loxwood.

"The club is packed with honest, hard-working people. My aim is to give all of them and the local community a team to be proud of down at The Nest.

"We are already making steps to ensure the side has the right characters to be competitive in the top half of the table this season.”

Loxwood u16s completed the 2022-23 season in fine style, completing a league and shield double

Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey said: “I’m really pleased to have Barks and Mike on board at Loxwood.

"They were the stand-out candidates and are a great fit for the club.

"They want to build something at The Nest with me and the club.

"I am really excited and can’t wait for the journey to begin.”

Meanwhile, Loxwood under-16s completed the season in fine style with a league and shield double in the SSYFL.

The Magpies played up in the U17/18 league after adding some players in the summer, and got off to a flying start with four straight wins seeing them sitting top of the table.

Eight clean sheets in 23 matches was a feature of the successful season in which the boys were determined to better their second place finish of the previous season.

This desire helped them against stiff opposition to grab the glory of winning the league, losing just two matches along the way.

The shield final was the icing on the cake – they dispatched Cranleigh 4-0 in the final with a clinical display of defending and finishing.

Neo Kourpas, Alex Leech, Max Lowe and Liam Spackman scored and Ollie Reynolds made a fine penalty save.