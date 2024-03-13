Loyal Little Common FC players are recognised for service

The Little Common players with supporter Sam Stevens

Adam Smith (250), Sam Ellis and Lewis Parsons (both 200) and Jamie Bunn (100) were all thanked for their loyalty and commitment and were give a bottle of fizz and a trophy. Supporter Sam Stevens made the presentation.

Manager Russell Eldridge said: “We have a number of loyal and committed players at the club who have made significant appearances for the club.

"Jamie joined us a few seasons back and shows great determination and a willingness to win in the midfield. Sam and Lewis have been with us for a number of years having also spent time in their youth with the club.

"Sam has proven to be an influential attacking player, creating and scoring many goals, with Lewis being a mainstay in the back line with his committed defending and eye for a goal from attacking set plays.

"Adam has been at the club since his youth and has overcome a number of significant injuries to continue playing, his versatility and whole hearted performances never go unnoticed.”

On the pitch, Common lost to high-flyers Steyning 2-0. Lewis Parson received a red card for two bookable offences. The defeat leaves the Commoners 13th in the SCFL Premier table.