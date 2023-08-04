Lewes FC have announced their partnership with fashion label Lyle & Scott has been renewed for another season as their main shirt sponsor.

The partnership was originally launched in 2020 and is one of the club’s most significant deals to date.

It is an acknowledgement of the club’s place in both its community and the wider football world.

Lyle & Scott is an iconic British brand, whose focus is on community initiatives and our leisurewear always makes us feel extra special.

Lyle and Scott and Lewes FC have extended their partnership | Picture: Lewes FC

The Rooks women's team wore special Lyle & Scott tracksuits, for the FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United.

Lewes said: “Lyle & Scott take pride in making leisure and performance wear which everyone feels amazing wearing.”

Rhian Cleverly, captain of Lewes Women, said: “As players we are buzzing to have Lyle & Scott back.

“In women’s football it is very rare to have kit and tracksuits that feel and look this good, let alone have the support of such a prestigious company who also understand what we’re trying to achieve both on and off the field.

"When we get our Lyle & Scott stash we are like kids at Christmas. The team and I are very grateful for their continuous support.”

Men’s team manager Tony Russell added: “When I’m trying to sign new players I tell them about the Lyle & Scott partnership as it is a real pull for players. The clothes they provide the players make them the best dressed in the league come match day.”