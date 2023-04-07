Gary Elphick rued the disastrous 15-minute spell that could cost Hastings United a shot at the play-offs – but vowed they’d keep on fighting for a place while it was still possible.

The Us were 2-0 up at home to Herne Bay on Saturday as the half-hour point approached – but by half-time they trailed 3-2.

United did recover to claim a 3-3 draw but the two dropped points have left them eight points behind Enfield, the fifth-placed Isthmian premier team they need to catch, albeit with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll go all out to turn up the heat on the other play-off chasers with two Easter wins – and also have a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final with Worthing to look forward to after beating Horsham 4-1 in Tuesday night’s quarter-final thanks to Joe Gbode’s hat-trick.

Craig Stone scores v Herne Bay | Picture: Scott White

Elphick admitted it had been another week of mixed emotions at The Pilot Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We conceded three of our worst goals of the season against Herne Bay. We’d gone 2-0 up and maybe thought it would easy and we could coast – but at this level you can’t, you’ll get punished, as Herne Bay showed,” Elphick told us.

"If you score three at home you have to win. But we’ve watched the video of what went wrong and will work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"It means we have only an outside chance of a play-off place. We have to try to put pressure on the other teams up there and see what happens. Pressure can do funny things to teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gbode in action against Horsham - he scored three of United's four goals | Picture: Scott White

Elphick was a miuch happier figure in midweek after seeing Gbode’s treble and a Knory Scott goal see off Horsham – who visit again in the league on Monday – and set up the cup semi. "We were two up early again then when we conceded one I wondered if it was going to be deja vu. But we controlled the game and Joe showed what he can do.

"It’s scary what he’s doing to defences while he’s still only 17 – he’s only going to get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will look forward to playing Worthing in the semi. I’ve known Adam (Hinshelwood, Worthing boss) for years and have huge respect for him. We’ll give it our all to try to get to the final.”