Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
42 minutes ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
48 minutes ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
13 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
15 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
16 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years

Mad 15 minutes could cost Hastings United – but play-off fight goes on

Gary Elphick rued the disastrous 15-minute spell that could cost Hastings United a shot at the play-offs – but vowed they’d keep on fighting for a place while it was still possible.

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

The Us were 2-0 up at home to Herne Bay on Saturday as the half-hour point approached – but by half-time they trailed 3-2.

United did recover to claim a 3-3 draw but the two dropped points have left them eight points behind Enfield, the fifth-placed Isthmian premier team they need to catch, albeit with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They’ll go all out to turn up the heat on the other play-off chasers with two Easter wins – and also have a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final with Worthing to look forward to after beating Horsham 4-1 in Tuesday night’s quarter-final thanks to Joe Gbode’s hat-trick.

Most Popular
Craig Stone scores v Herne Bay | Picture: Scott WhiteCraig Stone scores v Herne Bay | Picture: Scott White
Craig Stone scores v Herne Bay | Picture: Scott White

Elphick admitted it had been another week of mixed emotions at The Pilot Field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We conceded three of our worst goals of the season against Herne Bay. We’d gone 2-0 up and maybe thought it would easy and we could coast – but at this level you can’t, you’ll get punished, as Herne Bay showed,” Elphick told us.

"If you score three at home you have to win. But we’ve watched the video of what went wrong and will work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"It means we have only an outside chance of a play-off place. We have to try to put pressure on the other teams up there and see what happens. Pressure can do funny things to teams.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joe Gbode in action against Horsham - he scored three of United's four goals | Picture: Scott WhiteJoe Gbode in action against Horsham - he scored three of United's four goals | Picture: Scott White
Joe Gbode in action against Horsham - he scored three of United's four goals | Picture: Scott White

Elphick was a miuch happier figure in midweek after seeing Gbode’s treble and a Knory Scott goal see off Horsham – who visit again in the league on Monday – and set up the cup semi. "We were two up early again then when we conceded one I wondered if it was going to be deja vu. But we controlled the game and Joe showed what he can do.

"It’s scary what he’s doing to defences while he’s still only 17 – he’s only going to get better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will look forward to playing Worthing in the semi. I’ve known Adam (Hinshelwood, Worthing boss) for years and have huge respect for him. We’ll give it our all to try to get to the final.”

For their Easter games, which kick off with tomorrow’s visit to Potters Bar, Jake Elliott (ankle) is likely to be the only absentee.

Hastings UnitedWorthing