Magnificent seven for Crawley Town in penultimate pre-season friendly at non-league Heybridge Swifts

Crawley Town recorded a thumping 7-1 win at non-league Heybridge Swifts in their penultimate friendly of pre-season.

Scott Lindsey would have been delighted with the Reds’ response following their 9-1 hammering at League One Portsmouth in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors fixture.

Nick Tsaroulla, Danilo Orsi and Dom Telford were on the scoresheet for Crawley in the first half.

Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos, Orsi, Telford and Florian Kastrati wrapped up a convincing victory in Essex.

The Reds needed just four minutes to opening the scoring. Tsaroulla intercepted a loose Swifts pass on the edge of the area and rifled home for his third goal of pre-season.

But the Isthmian North outfit were level on 31 minutes courtesy of Rob Harvey’s penalty.

Crawley then hit a quickfire double before half-time. Orsi tapped home into an empty net from Lolos’ pass across goal before Telford struck from inside the box.

The visitors asserted their dominance in the second half with three goals in six minutes.

Dom Telford bagged a brace as Crawley Town thumped Heybridge Swifts in their penultimate pre-season friendly. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Lolos fired a sumptuous effort into the far corner on 52 minutes for the Reds’ fourth of the evening.

Orsi added his second – and Crawley’s fifth – from close-range two minutes later before Telford made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Substitute goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond was then called upon to preserve the Reds’ sizeable lead. The Fulham loanee made an incredible double save to deny Harvey first from the spot, and then on the rebound.

Fellow replacement Kastrati’s thumping long-range effort made it a magnificent seven for Crawley with 16 minutes of normal time remaining.

The Reds conclude their summer programme of friendlies away at National League club Bromley this Saturday.