Magpies swoop down on Rebels

However, despite a fairly comprehensive defeat at Maidenhead United, there were positives to take from an improved second-half display by Worthing Women.

Only two changes were made to the side which suffered a narrow home defeat to Bournemouth Sports a week ago. Tilly Jones returned in place of the suspended Laila Malcolm and Izzy Chapman was a late swap after Sophia Wickenden was ill on the pitch shortly before kick-off.

The match had only just started when a misplaced defensive pass allowed Aaliyah Charles to slip in Chloe Chapman but Ella Hunkin, in the visitor’s goal, comfortably claimed a shot that lacked power.

Worthing were then punished for failing to clear their lines when Katie Akerman opened her account for the afternoon, smashing in at the front stick despite Hunkin getting both hands to it.

Unrelenting, the hosts soon created another opportunity by way of a slide-rule pass releasing Macey Walters, only for the close attention of Jones to force the forward into firing over the top.

Unfortunately, within a matter of seconds the same player made no mistake. Chloe Webb played her in and Walters rounded Hunkin prior to slotting into an empty net.

A short corner by Megan Harper resulted in Akerman coming mightily close to doubling her personal tally, as her screamer whistled marginally above the target.

A classic ball over the top for Webb to latch onto ended with Captain Simone O’Brien incredibly close to turning home her low cross.

Webb’s deadball delivery then saw Mia South head clear as far as Akerman outside the box and Hunkin pull off a brilliant save, before pouncing to draw a spell of penalty area pinball to a conclusion.

The trusty right boot of Hunkin came to the rescue once more, to ensure Walters wasn’t at the double and Hunkin made stunning stop number two to keep out a long-range Akerman strike again.

Sadly though, the respite was all too brief. A sense of disappointment came over Hunkin following her previous heroics, as Akerman finally beat the ‘keeper for a second time.

However, Worthing’s last line of defence redeemed herself by standing up tall to block Walters, on the stroke of half-time.

Wickenden was well enough to come on at the break and slot in the backline but it was Hunkin who prevented a mistake in the travellers’ rearguard, Walters unable to complete her brace.

Around the hour mark, Charles sent one into the mixer and Chloe Chapman could only watch while Hunkin leapt to superbly divert the danger, at the relatively inexpense of a corner.

Rebels were more of an attacking threat after the change of ends; Amber Hazelwood providing the pass for Lauren Amerena to latch onto, before a black and white shirt got her body in the way to stop the cross from reaching a well-placed Skye Bacon in the eighteen yard box.

Ten to go and Wickenden’s wicked delivery from a flag-kick managed to evade a heavily populated penalty area, with the Red’s resolve undiminished despite facing a three-goal deficit.

Sustained pressure led to Walters and Hunkin continuing their own personal battle but a grazing of the bar meant the score didn’t change.

Still looking for at least a consolation, Amerena caused problems via a free-kick into the danger zone that went unpunished, then Hazelwood seemed surprised at having the freedom of the eighteen yard box, seeing her shot parried by Kody Cornish between the home sticks. Bacon the initial recipient of the guest's own ball over the top to set up a rare sight of goal.

The last word, fittingly, went to Worthing’s star player, Hunkin. Thrusting out a left hand to make certain substitute Molly McKeever couldn’t make it four, with fellow replacement Amelie Mayani blazing high and wide on the follow-up.