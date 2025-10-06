Maidenhead United v Worthing, National League Southplaceholder image
Maidenhead United condemn Worthing to National South defeat - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Oct 2025, 08:38 BST
A goal midway through the first half was enough to leave Worthing on the end of a defeat at in-form Maidenhead United.

Liam Dulson’s 23rd minute strike won it for the home side on a day when the Rebels had Harry Ransom sent off in the second half.

In their first game following the departure of Chris Agutter, it was Worthing’s fourth league defeat of the season and left them 15th in the table.

They turn their attentions to cup football now – they go to Jarvis Brook on Tuesday night in the Sussex Senior Cup, then host Forest Green Rovers in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup next Monday in a televised tie at Woodside Road.

See Jay Wrighte’s pictures from Maidenhead on this page and those linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

